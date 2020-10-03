Of presidents and health, history replete with secrecy, lies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pandemics have cursed the presidencies of both Donald Trump and Woodrow Wilson. Each played down the viruses that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Both presidents got sick — and each had to decide how much to tell the public. So far, little is known about Trump’s condition. He walked on his own to the Marine One helicopter Friday evening for a flight to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but it’s unclear if the White House will share many details about his condition. Presidential history is replete with examples of how presidents have kept the American public in the dark about their illnesses.