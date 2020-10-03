Madrid starts partial virus lockdown amid political dispute

MADRID (AP) — Madrid has started its first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital. The Madrid region has become Europe’s most critical hot spot in the second wave of the coronavirus. Spain’s national government ordered two weeks of new restrictions that started at 10 p.m. Friday (2000 GMT) despite a court challenge from regional officials. The measures affect 4.8 million people and prohibit all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs. They also limit hours and customers at shops and restaurants. While soft compared to Spain’s earlier nationwide lockdown, the restrictions have sparked a political battle between the central and regional governments.