GOP seeks to curtail Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans want to cancel legislative work until Oct. 19 as coronavirus rampages their ranks. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday that Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are still set to begin on Monday, Oct. 12. The decisions come as President Donald Trump and a series of GOP lawmakers have fallen ill with the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. Some of the afflicted recently attended events at which few people wore masks. McConnell’s request requires Democrats to agree. There was no immediate word on whether they will.