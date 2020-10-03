COVID, courts sure to be among SC Senate debate topics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and upcoming Supreme Court nomination process are sure to be among the topics discussed in U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s first reelection debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Graham and Harrison debate Saturday night in Columbia. Attendees will be socially distanced and required to fill out questionnaires declaring no exposure to or symptoms of coronavirus. Both candidates say they tested negative Friday. Graham and Harrison are slated to meet twice more, although Graham’s job as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman may complicate that schedule as he shepherds Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett through the Senate.