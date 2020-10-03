Colliding crises shake already chaotic campaign’s last month

NEW YORK (AP) — The closing days of the 2020 presidential campaign were already dominated by the worst public health crisis in a century, millions of jobless Americans, and a reckoning on civil rights. Plus, there was the death of a Supreme Court justice and uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s willingness to accept the election’s outcome. Now comes the president’s hospitalization for treatment of the novel coronavirus. Beneath the volatility, the broad contours of the 2020 contest are remarkably stable. The election remains a referendum on Trump’s turbulent presidency, and he continues to trail Democratic challenger Joe Biden in polls. Nonetheless, uncertainty looms over the next four weeks.