9-year-old girl killed in shooting in California, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police tell the FOX40.com TV station and the Sacramento Bee that a 9-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Sacramento. Police say the shooting happened at 1:08 p.m. in a park in a neighborhood on the city’s north side, and a woman, man and 6-year-old girl were the other people injured. Police tell the TV station the 6-year-old girl is in stable condition and the two adults are in critical condition. The TV station and the Bee report that there is no information on a suspect or suspects.