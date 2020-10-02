Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

President Donald Trump has several strikes against him that could put him at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. Trump disclosed late Thursday that he has the virus. His doctor said that the president and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, were well and recovering at the White House. A White House official said Friday that Trump was having mild symptoms. Trump is 74, male, obese and has elevated cholesterol, all of which raise his risk for COVID-19 complications. No treatments are currently approved to prevent illness in someone newly infected.