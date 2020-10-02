Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump has been flown to a military hospital where he is being given Remdesivir therapy after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House. In a day of whipsaw events, the president had to rip up his reelection roadmap due to the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, and others in his orbit tested positive as well. The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.