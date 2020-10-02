GOP faces reckoning over Trump’s virus strategy, diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis is creating a moment of reckoning for his Republican Party. The diagnosis is upending the Trump administration’s entire approach to COVID-19 weeks before the election. As Trump headed to Walter Reed military hospital for quarantine Friday, the virus seemed to spill into every corner of the party. Tests came back positive for Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel and for Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. One vulnerable incumbent, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, announced Friday night that he had also tested positive for the virus and that he’d quarantine for 10 days at the peak of election season.