The Latest: Boyfriend: We asked who was there. No response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend told police that he and Taylor had just fallen asleep when they heard banging on the door the night of March 13. Kenneth Walker told investigators conducting an internal police review that Taylor asked once who was there and they heard no response. Walker told police he grabbed his legally registered gun, and that Taylor was “yelling at the top of her lungs, and I am too at this point. No answer. No response. No nothing.” Walker said when they got out of bed and were walking toward the door, “the door like comes like off the hinges.” He said that’s when he “let off one shot,” but still couldn’t see who was there.