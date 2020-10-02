Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump infection

TOKYO (AP) — News of the infection of the most powerful man in the world with the most notorious disease in the world drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity that follow much of what Donald Trump does, even from 10,000 miles away. The news, announced by Trump, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless possibilities and sparking comment everywhere from presidential offices to the thousands looking to weigh in on social media.