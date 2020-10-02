Shares, oil prices sink after Trump tests positive for virus

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus. The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials dropped nearly 2% but were trading 1.2% lower several hours later. Oil prices tumbled about 3%. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading Friday following an all day outage due to a technical failure.