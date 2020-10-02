Louisiana State Police head’s son rear-ends car, killing 2

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say the son of their top official rear-ended a car, killing an 11-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister and injuring their father. A news release Friday identified the trooper who was driving a marked state police SUV as Kaleb Reeves and the dead as 11-year-old An-Janne Lindsey and 18-year-old Kajenne Lindsey, both of Monroe. Reeves is the son of Col. Kevin Reeves, the state police superintendent. The Legislature approved an exception to state nepotism law to let him remain on the force after his father was promoted to interim superintendent in 2017.