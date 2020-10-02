Judge blocks deportation of man detained on church grounds

A federal judge has blocked the deportation of an Indonesian immigrant who was detained last month on the grounds of a Maryland church, a space considered a “sensitive location” in which immigration authorities generally avoid enforcement actions per policy. Judge Paul W. Grimm on Friday instructed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to return Binsar Siahaan from a detention facility in Georgia to Maryland. Grimm said the 52-year-old Siahaan is to remain in custody while his attorney works to reopen his asylum case. Among Siahaan’s arguments is that he could be tortured for his Christian beliefs in majority-Muslim Indonesia.