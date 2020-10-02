California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Expected powerful winds didn’t materialize early Friday allowing fire crews a chance to make some gains against a blaze burning in California’s wine country. But fire officials say winds of up to 30 mph (48 kph) were forecast to push through the hills of Napa and Sonoma counties into Saturday. The Glass Fire, which exploded in size earlier in the week, is threatening more than 28,000 homes and other buildings. Officials also say the death toll increased to 31 people after a person burned in a fire sparked by lightning in mid-August died from their injuries.