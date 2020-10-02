Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire. But the state is still poised to reach a grim milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires. The warnings expired Saturday morning, but fire officials say California is only about 20,000 acres from reaching the unprecedented figure. Meanwhile, two major fires that have killed four people and incinerated hundreds of homes in the wine country and the far north continue to burn. The Glass Fire in Sonoma and Napa counties still threatens about 29,000 homes.