Another judge steps away from stalled Guantanamo 9/11 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another military judge is stepping away from the long-stalled Sept. 11 war crimes tribunal at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Marine Col. Stephen Keane announced Friday he would recuse himself from the case because his past work and personal connections create an “appearance of bias.” He was the fifth judge to preside over the case since the five defendants were arraigned at the base in May 2012. The case has been bogged down by legal and procedural challenges as well as non-legal issues such as the coronavirus outbreak and the departure of the previous judges. It’s unclear when the death penalty case will go to trial.