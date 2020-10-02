 Skip to Content

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

New
10:13 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday. Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content