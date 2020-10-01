Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Ukraine are investigating the death of an American woman who worked for the Unites States Embassy in Kyiv. The woman was found unconscious with a head injury near railway tracks in a park not far from the embassy on Wednesday, according to police. She died in a hospital later in the day. The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death. Embassy officials were “working with authorities to determine the circumstances.” A spokesman for Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on Facebook that police were investigating the death as a murder but had not ruled out an accident.