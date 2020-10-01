Hundreds of Honduran migrants set out for US amid pandemic

CORINTO, Honduras (AP) — About 2,000 Honduran migrants hoping to reach the United States have entered Guatemala on foot. Immigration authorities say they crossed Thursday through the newly reopened frontier that had been shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities had hoped to register them, but officials on hand were outnumbered, and the migrants hustled through without registering. The caravan’s departure was reminiscent of one that formed two years ago shortly before U.S. midterm elections. The odds of a large migrant caravan reaching the U.S. border, already low, have grown increasingly slim over the past year.