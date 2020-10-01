French ‘Spiderman’ climbs Frankfurt skyscraper, faces fine

FRANKFURT (AP) — German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings Thursday. Robert, known as ‘Spiderman’ for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots. Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach said Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. The climber may also be required to pay the cost of the police operation and face a further fine for the unauthorized use of a drone.