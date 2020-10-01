EU leaders seek end to embarrassing Belarus sanctions clash

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are seeking to end an embarrassing standoff that prevents them from imposing sanctions on senior officials in Belarus accused of falsifying election results and leading the crackdown on peaceful protesters. The roadblock borders on the absurd. All 27 EU member countries agree on the sanctions, but tiny Cyprus is vetoing the move. It wants its partners to also take action against Turkey for its energy exploration work in disputed waters off the island nation’s coast. Diplomats say Cyprus could be appeased with a strong show of support, through some kind of summit text, after the leaders discuss Turkey over dinner on Thursday evening. China and post-Brexit trade talks will also be discussed at the two-day summit.