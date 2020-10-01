Ethiopian migrants held in Saudi Arabia call it ‘hellish’

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — From a filthy cell in Saudi Arabia, the Ethiopian migrant spoke on a smuggled phone, fearing to give his name. He says some 300 countrymen are detained with him, and no one knows when Ethiopia’s government might bring them home. New details are emerging of the squalid detention conditions and abuses facing thousands of migrants from Ethiopia, men, women and children. Some were chased across the border from Yemen into Saudi Arabia this year amid gunfire because of coronavirus fears. Detainees describe being beaten, chained together in pairs and being forced to use cell floors as toilets.