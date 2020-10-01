David and Nicola Yoon launch YA imprint for people of color

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling authors David and Nicola Yoon are launching a Random House Children’s Books imprint for young adult romance novels by and about people of color. They are calling the imprint Joy Revolution and plan to release the first books in 2022. Joy Revolution continues the publishing industry’s efforts to diversify an historically white business, whether hiring Dana Canedy to run Simon & Schuster’s flagship imprint or the announcement earlier this week that Jamia Wilson would next year join Random House as vice president and executive editor.