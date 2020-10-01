Consumer spending gains slow to 1% in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending slowed in August while personal incomes fell, reflecting the expiration of the $600 weekly benefit for the unemployed. The Commerce Department reported that spending grew by just 1%, the weakest showing since spending actually fell 12.7% in April after the coronavirus pandemic shut down large parts of the economy. The 2.7% drop in incomes followed a gain of 0.5% in July. The August drop reflected the expiration of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit on July 31. Congress has so far failed to come up with a new virus relief package that would restore that benefit.