Can the coronavirus travel more than 6 feet in the air? Research indicates it can, but it’s not clear how much spread is caused by such cases. The virus can hitchhike on droplets people spray when they cough, talk and even breathe. The advice to stay at least 6 feet apart is because larger particles drop to the ground before getting far. But some scientists have focused on tinier particles called aerosols that can linger in the air for hours and build up with poor ventilation. With aerosols, experts say staying more than 6 feet apart would be even better. And they say outdoors is best when interacting with others.