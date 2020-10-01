Belarus activist shares ‘Alternative Nobel’ with 3 others

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A prominent Belarus opposition figure and an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer have been awarded the 2020 Swedish Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the “Alternative Nobel,” along with activists from Nicaragua and the United States. Ole von Uexkull, the head of the foundation behind the prize, said Thursday it “highlights the increasing threats to democracy globally.” Each winner will get a prize money of 1 million kronor, or $110,100. Earlier recipients of the Right Livelihood Award include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, among others.