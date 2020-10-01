Asia Today: September was India’s worst month of pandemic

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported more than 86,000 new coronaviruses cases and another 1,181 fatalities in the past day. The new figures make September the country’s worst month of the pandemic, when 41% of total cases and 34% of fatalities were added. India has confirmed more than 6.3 million people infected and 98,678 dead from COVID-19. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. The government will ease anti-virus restrictions further on Oct. 15. Theaters will be allowed to reopen at half capacity and states are being allowed to decide on a gradual reopening of schools.