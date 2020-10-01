American cyclist suspended by team after pro-Trump comments

GENEVA (AP) — American cyclist Quinn Simmons has been suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team after posting antagonistic comments on social media in support of President Donald Trump. The 2019 junior world champion replied to a journalist from the Netherlands who had criticized Trump on Twitter. Trek-Segafredo says the comments were “divisive, incendiary, and detrimental.” The 19-year-old rider reacted when Dutch journalist José Been posted on Twitter that she hoped for her American friends that “this horrible presidency ends for you.” Been added that Trump supporters could stop following her account. Simmons replied by writing “Bye” with an emoji of a dark-skinned hand waving.