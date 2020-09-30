Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations

HONG KONG (AP) — Millions of Chinese tourists usually would use their week-long National Day holidays to travel abroad. This year, they will be staying closer to home. Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency estimates that the coronavirus pandemic will have some 600 million tourists — about 40% of the population — travelling within China during the holiday that began Thursday. With the world’s biggest-spending tourists spending their money travelling domestically, local governments are offering discounts and subsidies to tourists, including free or heavily discounted tickets to attractions. The downside is that in the world’s most populous country attractions are bound to be mobbed.