Tunisians fleeing economy, not COVID, cause tension in Italy

RAS JEBEL, Tunisia (AP) — The number of Tunisian migrants trying to reach Italy has risen to levels not seen since the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. That’s causing tensions in Italy’s south, where more than 2,200 migrants are quarantining on ferries anchored offshore. In Tunisia, the departures now include families and even people who have jobs but can no longer count on their income being enough. Nearly 10,000 Tunisians have arrived in Italy this year, nearly half the country’s total. Italy is set to ramp up expulsions in October, but many young Tunisians say they feel they have little other hope of making a future for themselves.