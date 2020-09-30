Trial in France over artwork seized in anti-colonial protest

PARIS (AP) — A Congolese activist and four others are on trial in Paris on Wednesday on theft charges for trying to remove a 19th century African funeral pole from a Paris museum. Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza has staged similar actions in museums in the Netherlands and the southern French city of Marseille in recent months. He was in part inspired by global protests against racial injustice and colonial-era wrongs unleashed by George Floyd’s death in the U.S. at the knee of a white policeman. In the Paris case, the activists stand charged of attempted group theft of a historical object. If convicted, Diyabanza could face up to 10 years in prison and a 150,000-euro ($173,000) fine.