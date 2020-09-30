Suicide bomber kills 9 at checkpoint in south Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least nine people including four civilians have been killed by a suicide car bomber who targeted a military checkpoint in southern Afghanistan. A spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand says Thursday a child and three security personnel were wounded in the attack late Wednesday night in Nahri Sarah district. The spokesman says civilians were in a vehicle passing by when the attacker targeted the checkpoint. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are in control of most part of Helmand province.