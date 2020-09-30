Study: 1st Berlin fest chief had significant Nazi-era role

BERLIN (AP) — A study has concluded that the founding director of the Berlin International Film Festival made a “not insignificant” contribution to the German film system under Nazi rule and later covered up his role. Alfred Bauer led the “Berlinale” from 1951 to 1976, building the festival into a major draw for then-West Berlin. It is now one of the major European film festivals. In January, the festival suspended a prize named for Bauer after German newspaper Die Zeit reported that he was a senior figure in the Nazis’ moviemaking bureaucracy. It said it hadn’t previously been aware of Bauer holding an important position during the Nazi era.