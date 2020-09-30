Serena Williams out of French Open with Achilles injury

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. She had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros. Williams says “I think I need four-to-six weeks of sitting and doing nothing.” Williams says her ankle didn’t have time to recover after the U.S. Open. Williams adds she “more than likely” won’t play another tournament this year. She says she is “struggling to walk” and that is “a tel-tale sign that I should try to recover.”