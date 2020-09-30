 Skip to Content

Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday

11:02 am AP - National News
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor - 26 yr old EMT shot by police, Photo Date: Undated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general says the release of secret grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor’s killing by police will be delayed until Friday. Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday asking a court in Louisville for a week’s delay to allow the names of witnesses and their personal information to be redacted. Cameron says a judge granted a shorter delay, saying the material should be made public Friday. The audio recordings were originally supposed to be released Wednesday. Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville home by police who were executing a narcotics warrant in March. 

