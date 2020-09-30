North Dakota tries ad campaign, not mask rule, to stem virus

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck marketing agency is rolling out a campaign meant to help stem the tide of rising COVID-19 cases in central North Dakota as the state leads the nation in cases per capita. Agency MABU was hired by a governor’s task force in Burleigh and Morton counties that is nearly six weeks into its effort and frustrated by the lack of progress in the state’s virus hotspot. MABU has created messages designed to leverage North Dakotans’ strong sense of freedom. That’s the same thing that Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has said would make it difficult to impose a mask mandate.