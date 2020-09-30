Judge rejects Trump challenge to Montana’s mailed ballots

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana has rejected an effort by the campaign of President Donald Trump and Republican groups to block Montana counties from holding a mostly-by-mail general election. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen said Wednesday that the claim that the election may fall prey to widespread voter fraud is “a fiction.” Christensen says the plaintiffs could not point to a single instance of voter fraud in Montana over the last 20 years. He also noted the state’s June primary was conducted by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that there were no claims of fraud in that election.