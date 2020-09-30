Japan’s ‘tankan’ economy survey shows improved sentiment

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese manufacturers’ sentiments have improved for the first time in three years, according to a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan, as the nation grapples with stagnation worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The headline measure for the “tankan,” released Thursday, tracks sentiment among large manufacturers. It stood at minus 27, an improvement of seven points from the previous survey released in July. The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive. That measure had declined for six quarters straight, to an 11-year low, before Thursday’s report.