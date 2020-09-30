Former Montana GOP governor Marc Racicot voting for Biden

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana governor and Republican National Committee chair said he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, citing character flaws in President Donald Trump. The Missoulian reported that 72-year-old Marc Racicot made the announcement Tuesday during an interview on Yellowstone Public Radio. Racicot said Trump lacks the patience and humility needed to lead the country. Racicot says the content of a candidate’s character to serve as president is more important than any other issue he has to consider as a matter of conscience. Racicot also served as chairman of George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign.