Expanded Medicaid begins in Nebraska after years of dispute

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign that led voters to approve it and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in health care limbo. The state will provide coverage to 10,288 residents who have signed up so far, a number roughly in line with state projections. State officials expect the number enrolled will to rise to about 90,000 within a few years. Nebraska was among several conservative states where state lawmakers and governors declined to expand Medicaid, only to see the issue go to voters.