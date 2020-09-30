California wildfire evacuees return home to find devastation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Wildfire evacuees in California wine country are returning to what’s left of their homes. Nikki and Kevin Conant, both 52, only had minutes to get out Sunday as a wall of fire descended on their Santa Rosa home. They returned for the first time Wednesday to find only charred remains. Despite their harrowing experience, the Conants say they plan to stay in the area they call home. They are among more than about 70,000 people under evacuation orders in the wine region north of San Francisco, where a blaze has incinerated at least 80 homes and winery installations after repeated years of harrowing fire seasons.