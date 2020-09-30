Blast from the past: Campers revel in East German nostalgia

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — It’s been three decades since the reunification of Germany, but camping enthusiasts from the former East Germany allow themselves twice a year to relive the past and forget about how much has changed. For most of the 150 families that meet up at a lake on the outskirts of the Bavarian city of Leipzig, the biannual gatherings are not about capitalism or communism, but about enjoying a bit of nostalgia among friends. Their gatherings at Auensee lake are like stepping into a time machine. Long-since discontinued East German cars sit parked alongside vintage QEK and Brilliant camper trailers. The owners mill around and chat about bygone days in the former German Democratic Republic.