8th federal execution since July scheduled for Nov. 19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Justice Department has scheduled for Nov. 19 the execution of a Black death-row inmate who helped kidnap and kill a Texas teenager in 1994. The Trump administration has already executed seven people this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus from federal executions. Orlando Hall was among five men who prosecutors say kidnapped Lisa Rene to get revenge on her two brothers for a botched $5,000 marijuana deal. They took her to Arkansas, where she was gang-raped, bludgeoned with a shovel and buried alive. Hall’s attorneys say the selection of an all-white jury for his sentencing displayed racial bias.