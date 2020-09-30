7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, but all are expected to survive. Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson said all of the injured are expected to survive and were in stable condition Wednesday at a local hospital. Mayor Tom Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets. Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said there were about 100 mourners at the funeral home at the time. They were there for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.