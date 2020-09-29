Prosecutor: Driver tried to kill California Trump protesters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizer of a Southern California rally against racism has been charged with attempted murder after driving her car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Orange County prosecutors said Tuesday that Tatiana Turner deliberately drove into a crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters with the intent to kill a woman. They say Turner ran over the head of a woman and broke a man’s leg. A defense lawyer says Turner was in fear for her life when she drove from a hostile crowd and never intended to hurt anyone. She’s being held on $1 million bail and due to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.