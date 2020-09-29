Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana grandchild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been charged in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the 9-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana from his Southern California home. Sodsai Dalzell pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. An email to her attorney wasn’t immediately returned. Montana told sheriff’s deputies the baby was asleep in his Malibu home when a woman he didn’t know entered and grabbed the child. Authorities say Montana’s wife, Jennifer, pried the child out of the arms of Dalzell, who fled and was later arrested.