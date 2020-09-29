US, Australia, India ministers to meet in Japan next week

TOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from the U.S., Australia and India will gather in Tokyo next week for “quad” talks to discuss their common regional concerns, including China’s increasingly assertive actions, in a first face-to-face meeting Japan hosts since the pandemic. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet Oct. 6. They are expected to discuss the coronavirus, their pandemic-hit economy and a free and open Indo-Pacific, a concept of security and economic cooperation that Japan and America are pushing amid China’s assertiveness.