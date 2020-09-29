United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top official in the United Arab Emirates says his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed’s announcement comes after the launch of a Mars probe earlier this year by the UAE, an oil-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula. Sheikh Mohammed said the rover would be named “Rashid,” the same name of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.