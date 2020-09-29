Trump intel chief unveils unverified Russian info about Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s top intelligence official has declassified Russian intelligence alleging dirty tricks by Democrats during the 2016 election even though he acknowledges the information might not be true. The announcement, just hours before Tuesday’s first presidential debate, drew harsh criticism from lawmakers who accused National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe of politicizing intelligence. The information the nation’s top intelligence official shared with Congress says that in late July 2016, a Russian intelligence analysis claimed Hillary Clinton had “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Donald Trump. Ratcliffe acknowledges that the Russian intelligence analysis could have been exaggerated or fabricated.